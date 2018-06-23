What breakup! Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet shun the rumours with a KISS

Few days ago, there were reports of Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet parting their ways. Well, that surely made their fans quite sad as the two looked perfect together. However, here’s a good news now. The two have not quite called it quits and we have proof.

The Harry Potter actress and her boyfriend Chord Overstreet were clicked in a parking lot containing Airstream trailers. The two looked madly in love with each other and by the way, they shared a kiss too. The pictures of the two smooching has gone viral and fan clubs of Emma have been sharing it on the social media. Their pictures will surely make you go aww…

After having some romantic moments in the parking lot, the two were spotted at a movie theater, a vegan restaurant and a supermarket.

The reports of the two dating each other kickstarted when Emma and Chord were spotted at a Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats concert in Los Angeles. The two were also seen leaving Vanity Fair's 2018 Oscars after-party at the same time.

While there have been reports of them dating and also about their breakup, neither Emma nor Chord have spoken about their relationship openly.