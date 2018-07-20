What breakup? Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are still goofy and in love

Rumour is like a wildfire, and it takes no time in something precious to crumble into ashes. The recent fire, oh sorry, rumour that hit the world of Hollywood was of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus breaking up. Given there on and off history, it was too easy to believe. But now we know that it is a rumour. How, you ask? Liam himself has clarified it with a post on Instagram. Of course, it wasn't a straight one as it had a lot of goofiness involved.

Liam is known to be a prankster and he recently pulled a prank on Miley while driving his car. The post sees a selfie video of Miley and Liam head grooving to some tune while on a drive and suddenly Liam starts screaming. Scaring the hell out of Miley, it was just a stupid fake accident prank that Liam pulled.

Miley's reaction is epic and needs to be framed, no?

The young singer recently deleted all her Instagram posts and that's when the rumours of her split with Liam surfaced. Her fans thought that something is wrong in their paradise and hence, the lady deleted all the post out of sadness.

We are glad to know that these two are still happily glued to each other.