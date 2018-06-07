home/ entertainment/ hollywood
What divorce? Beyonce-Jay Z are still going strong and these pics from their latest concert are a proof

First published: June 07, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Updated: June 07, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Looks like the official season of Beyonce has just began. After stunning Coachella and the record-setting 41 million viewers who watched from home, Beyoncé has again started her global domination with the help of The On the Run II Tour with her hubby Jay Z. The opening night of the tour in Cardiff, Wales saw the pop artist and rapper sharing new photos of 11-month old twins and excitement reached its peak. Well, fans thought that they are Beyonce and Jay Z’s kiddos, but nah they are not.

In between the photos it read ‘Love is universal’ and ‘Love never changes’.

Also as you may be aware, the superstars relationship hasn’t always been the greatest. In fact, they were allegedly close to divorce when Jay Z admitted to having cheated on Beyonce. But they stuck together anyway and fixed everything. Talking about the opening night, there were plenty of highlights. Together the couple performed ‘Drunk in Love’ and ‘03 Bonnie and Clyde’. Meanwhile, the couple also experimented with a handful of new looks. In one picture, we see Beyoncé wearing a glimmering sheer jacket and turtleneck stretching up towards her eyes as Jay Z stood by her side in an all-white suit.

In another, Bey wore Gucci and a balaclava.

Lastly, get ready for an endless stream of Beyoncé stories as her and Jay Z's concert has just began guys.

