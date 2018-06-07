What divorce? Beyonce-Jay Z are still going strong and these pics from their latest concert are a proof

Looks like the official season of Beyonce has just began. After stunning Coachella and the record-setting 41 million viewers who watched from home, Beyoncé has again started her global domination with the help of The On the Run II Tour with her hubby Jay Z. The opening night of the tour in Cardiff, Wales saw the pop artist and rapper sharing new photos of 11-month old twins and excitement reached its peak. Well, fans thought that they are Beyonce and Jay Z’s kiddos, but nah they are not.

Check out the photo below:

In between the photos it read ‘Love is universal’ and ‘Love never changes’.

Also as you may be aware, the superstars relationship hasn’t always been the greatest. In fact, they were allegedly close to divorce when Jay Z admitted to having cheated on Beyonce. But they stuck together anyway and fixed everything. Talking about the opening night, there were plenty of highlights. Together the couple performed ‘Drunk in Love’ and ‘03 Bonnie and Clyde’. Meanwhile, the couple also experimented with a handful of new looks. In one picture, we see Beyoncé wearing a glimmering sheer jacket and turtleneck stretching up towards her eyes as Jay Z stood by her side in an all-white suit.

Have a look at the pics:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 6, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT

In another, Bey wore Gucci and a balaclava.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 6, 2018 at 1:47pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 6, 2018 at 2:38pm PDT

Lastly, get ready for an endless stream of Beyoncé stories as her and Jay Z's concert has just began guys.