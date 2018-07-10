WHAT! Justin Bieber doesn't follow his future bride Hailey Baldwin on Instagram

The cat is finally out the bag as Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have finally confirmed their engagement! But there's one thing that's keeping fans from truly believing the news; courtesy social media. Instagram, in particular. While the lovebirds have been expressing their mutual affection to the paparazzi, they haven't exactly found the time to follow each other on Instagram. At least Bieber hasn't found the time.

The fact that Bieber doesn’t follow his fiancée was noticed when he didn’t tag her in his mushy post on Instagram. The long lovey-dovey post that Bieber wrote for his ladylove had her name, but she wasn’t tagged either in his post or the picture that he posted. While Hailey follows her man on the social media site, Justin is yet to reciprocate her action and we are curious to know the reason behind his delay. We understand the singer barely follows anyone and the number is restricted to only 91 but following your fiancée is only expected, right?

If Justin is so head over heels in love with Baldwin that he popped her the question with Rs 1.71 crore worth diamond ring in his hand, we wonder what’s the big deal to follow her on Instagram? And we are not the only ones saying this.

Hey so I know everyone wants to talk about how @justinbieber and @haileybaldwin are engaged butttttt I WANNA TALK ABOUT WHYYYYY THEYRE ENGAGED AND HE DOESNT EVEN FOLLOW HER ON INSTAGRAM???!!!??? — Elena Davies (@elenadavies) July 9, 2018

Justin Bieber doesn’t even follow Hailey Baldwin on instagram smh but he’s there proposing — z e n a ✨ (@JenalysaG) July 9, 2018

Why no Baldwin on Instagram, Biebs?