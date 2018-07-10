WHAT! Justin Bieber doesn't follow his future bride Hailey Baldwin on Instagram

The cat is finally out the bag as Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have finally confirmed their engagement! But there's one thing that's keeping fans from truly believing the news; courtesy social media. Instagram, in particular. While the lovebirds have been expressing their mutual affection to the paparazzi, they haven't exactly found the time to follow each other on Instagram. At least Bieber hasn't found the time.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
The fact that Bieber doesn’t follow his fiancée was noticed when he didn’t tag her in his mushy post on Instagram. The long lovey-dovey post that Bieber wrote for his ladylove had her name, but she wasn’t tagged either in his post or the picture that he posted. While Hailey follows her man on the social media site, Justin is yet to reciprocate her action and we are curious to know the reason behind his delay. We understand the singer barely follows anyone and the number is restricted to only 91 but following your fiancée is only expected, right?
If Justin is so head over heels in love with Baldwin that he popped her the question with Rs 1.71 crore worth diamond ring in his hand, we wonder what’s the big deal to follow her on Instagram? And we are not the only ones saying this.
Why no Baldwin on Instagram, Biebs?