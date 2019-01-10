WHAT! Oscars 2019 to take place without a host after Kevin Hart’s dramatic exit?

One of the most celebrated awards of Hollywood – The Academy Awards, popularly known as Oscars, is all set to come back with its latest edition. But guess what? This prestigious show will be happening without a showman and by that we mean, Oscars 2019 is going to go the host-less way! According to reports in Variety, the Oscars' team is going to opt a new style: assigning the presenter’s part to a selected list of A-listers, rather than opting for a single emcee throughout the event.

This decision came after actor-comedian Kevin Hart backed out from being the host after facing backlash for his old controversial jokes on the LGBTQ+ community. He stepped down just a few days after his selection. The Jumanji actor had taken to his social media with an apology and regret over his unacceptable tweets on homophobia in the past. However, it was Ellen DeGeneres, who campaigned for the comedian so that he can be reconsidered, keeping his apology in mind. Hart has no mood to return to hosting as he said, "I'm not hosting the Oscars this year."

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

Well, in Oscars’ history of 30 years, this will be the first when it will move ahead without a host. In the past, we have had the most iconic presenters like Ellen DeGeneres, Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Jimmy Kimmel and more who added to the entertainment quotient with their wit and talent. The 91st edition of Academy Awards will air on February 24, 2019.