When Daniel Craig met the real life CIA spies

James Bond has been our favourite and with Daniel Craig taking up the charge of being the perfect spy, excitement has gone a notch higher. And guess what, this reel life spy recently met the real-life spies and spent some time with them. The Central Intelligence Agency recently introduced a ‘Reel vs Real’ initiative as a way to demystify what they do as “spies” and how Hollywood can sometimes romanticise the job.

The CIA took to their official blog and informed about Daniel’s visit to their office. The highlight of the blog was their fight against misrepresentations of their work on the big screen.

On their blog, the CIA wrote:

While secrets must be kept and the clandestine nature of the CIA’s work held sacred, the CIA works, where appropriate, with the film industry to combat misrepresentations and assist in balanced and accurate portrayals. Visits such as this and the recent Reel vs. Real event at UCLA open the door to engaging with the public to humanize the workforce and demonstrate the many ways CIA’s work enhances national security.

Mr. Craig met with our leadership and workforce, who explained that real life espionage is a lot more cloak and a lot less dagger than presented in the entertainment world of spy vs. spy. During conversations with CIA subject matter experts, Mr. Craig learned about the many facets of intelligence collection and how our five directorates work together to advance CIA’s mission. Later, during an engagement with the Agency workforce, Mr. Craig remarked about the teamwork that goes into the intelligence cycle and how impressed he was with the commitment and dedication of CIA officers.

Earlier in May, the intelligence agency had organised a ‘Reel vs Real’ panel with former CIA officials and the cast of The Americans.