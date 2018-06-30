When Donald Trump was ‘raped and killed’ in an episode of the South Park

Let us take you back in time, simultaneously completing your daily dose of obnoxiously funny content. Are you ready? Then here we go.

Do you know that there was a time when the US President Donald Trump was on the receiving end of a graphic and brutal take down? And the same was done by none other than South Park, the longstanding Comedy Central animated series known for its crude language, surreal comedy and social commentary.

The cartoon South Park sparked major controversy when it showed Trump being subjected to rape and subsequent death! Yes, you heard that right! The episode of the adult cartoon that was intended to mock the Republican front-runners’ strident views on immigration, and saw Mr Trump becoming president of Canada and forcing all Canadians to flee to the US.

The influx of Canadians in America prompts Mr Garrison (fictional character) to run for the US president with the motto, "Where My Country Gone?" in an apparent take on Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. *giggles*

When asked as to how he would deal with the influx of immigrants, Mr Garrison tells a CNN reporter: “After we've f***ed every last one of them to death, we build a big wall. And if anyone comes over the wall, we f**k them to death, too!” Woah!

Mr Trump, who was widely criticised for a speech in which he said Mexican immigrants to the US were “bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.” This insensitive and nasty comment already sparked outcry, at that time.

The satirical cartoon, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, has largely steered clear of Mr Trump, though he appeared briefly in an episode in 2011.