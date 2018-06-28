When Hollywood filmmakers explored India in their movies

There are many Bollywood films that are shot at foreign locations. There was a time when Switzerland was filmmaker’s favourite place to shoot the romantic songs. However, while we know about the Indian films shot overseas, here’s the list of Hollywood movies that were shot in India…

Eat Pray Love

Starring Julia Roberts in the lead role, Eat Pray Love, a romantic-comedy was shot in Delhi and Pataudi. The character of Roberts travels to India to find her inner peace through the form of prayers. What can be a better place than India to chant mantras?

Jobs

A biopic on Steve Jobs titled Jobs was shot in Delhi and Vrindavan. A portion of the film explores Steve’s visit to India in 1974. The movie starring Ashton Kutcher was shot at famous locations like Chandni Chowk and Red Fort.

Million Dollar Arm

Jon Hamm-starrer Million Dollar Arm which was based on baseball pitchers Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel had its few portions shot in Mumbai and Agra. The movie had quite a lot of Indian-ness to it.

Slumdog Millionaire

Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire was entirely shot in Mumbai. From slum areas of Dharavi to red light areas of the city, Boyle explored Mumbai very well. The movie won 8 Academy Awards.

The Hundred Foot Journey

Starring Helen Mirren and Om Puri, The Hundred Foot Journey had a very small portion of it shot in Mumbai. The portion featured Juhi Chawla who had a cameo in the movie.

The Bourne Supremacy

Matt Damon-starrer The Bourne Supremacy was the second instalment in Bourne series. The action spy thriller was shot in Goa.

The Namesake

Mira Nair’s The Namesake starring Irrfan Khan and Tabu is surely one of the most interesting films we have seen. The movie had its few portions shot in Kolkata.

A Mighty Heart

2007 release A Mighty Heart starred Angelina Jolie in the lead role. There were portions in the film that were required to be shot in Karachi, but the makers later decided to shoot in Pune and Mumbai.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol was the fourth instalment of Mission: Impossible film series. The Tom Cruise-starrer was shot in Mumbai and also starred Anil Kapoor in a small role.

Zero Dark Thirty

Jessica Chastain and Jason Clarke-starrer Zero Dark Thirty was shot in Chandigarh. The makers had recreated Lahore and Abbottabad in the city.

Octopussy

The thirteenth film in the James Bond series, Octopussy starring Roger Moore had its portions shot in Udaipur. The movie also starred Kabir Bedi.

Life of Pi

Ang Lee’s Life of Pi starring Suraj Sharma and Irrfan Khan was a story of man’s survival. The film was shot in beautiful locations of Puducherry and Kerala.