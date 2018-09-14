Hollywood When Justin Bieber felt Sorry for himself Debanu Das September 14 2018, 2.34 pm September 14 2018, 2.34 pm

The recently engaged Justin Bieber was quite the reckless dude back few years back. His manager, Scooter Braun, who also handles Ariana Grande, opened up about the singer’s wild lifestyle. According to Braun, there was a time when he used to think that the then 19-year-old’s life is in danger and he used to worry “every night that I was going to lose him."

"I thought he was going to die. I thought he was going to sleep one night and that he would have so much crap in his system that he would not wake up the next morning," Braun said on The Red Pill Podcast.

The manager was recounting the year 2014, when Bieber was at his worst, coming up on the daily news for some sort of negative antic or the other. This includes his arrest by the DUI for drag racing on a Lamborghini while in Miami when he was just 19. Prior to that, Bieber’s home was raided by the cops after they believed he was involved in the infamous egg-throwing incident at his neighbour’s house. E! News reports that a source told them that Bieber refused to go to rehab even when people close to him proposed the idea.

Braun added that Bieber had later turned around as a result of a ‘conscious choice’ made by the singer himself and that he had never given up believing in him. "I think he made a conscious choice for himself to change, I think for a year and a half I failed miserably trying to help him because for year and a half he didn't change...It wasn't until one day he woke up and said, 'Hey I need to talk to you, I don't want to be that person anymore,' said Braun.