Debanu Das June 07 2019, 1.55 pm June 07 2019, 1.55 pm

Tom Holland is known to be a motormouth, blurting out the very things that he shouldn’t. But one person who challenges him in that department is Mark Ruffalo. While the Spiderman actor is too friendly with the press for the comfort of the filmmakers, Ruffalo roars out spoilers like the Hulk. When filming for Avengers: Endgame, the team had to work through several critical moments. Spoiling those scenes could easily ruin the movie viewing experience and the directors knew that. As a result, they took precautions with both Tom and Mark.

In a social media post, Ruffalo shared a BTS shot of one of Endgame’s saddest moments – the funeral scene of Tony Stark, who gave up his life killing Thanos and his minions. The scene is a turning point in the Avengers franchise and while we're sure most of the actors knew about it, Mark and Tom had no clue. Mark revealed on social media that he was told they were filming a wedding scene. Earlier, Tom said the same thing on a chat show.

In Mark's defence, it could've been Tony's wedding...

The post shows several actors including Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Jon Favreau (Happy), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Tony Stark’s death left a deep scar in the hearts of fans, some of whom find it hard to believe that the man who started it all is no more. Though a few fan theories suggested it, almost no one saw Tony’s death coming. However, it somehow felt fitting as well, as Tony did everything that he wanted to, protect the world, bring back the dead Avengers, and start a family with Pepper Potts. The emotional scene was a splendid way to bid adieu to the franchise.