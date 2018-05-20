When Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle: 19 pictures to mark 19th May

The special day arrived and drenched everyone in the royal colours of love. Prince Harry took the vows of a forever life with his love, Meghan Markle, and we all cheered for the happy couple. So is you were living under a rock on Saturday and missed this blessed occasion, here we are, bringing it to you. Here is the story of the most special day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life, 19th May, in 19 pictures.

The dapper Princes arrive, in style

Prince William and the groomilicious Prince Harry arrive in style for latter’s big day.

One step closer

Meghan embraces her regal stature as she arrives in this gorgeous gown with a train that was never-ending, and took our breath away.

Prince Charles steps in

Prince Charles has two sons, and never got a chance to give away the bride. He did so, for the first time, as he walked Meghan down the aisle.

That first look!

And here’s Prince Harry, the moment his eyes find his bride. The Prince can’t control his emotions looking at the love of his life, all decked up as his bride.

Look at your woman this way

The way Prince Harry does, not being able to take his eyes off Meghan as she stands beside him.

Ladies, take note

And you should return the smouldering look of love the same way Meghan does it here.

Here’s Queen Elizabeth

No one misses the Queen, no one messes up with the Queen. Here she is, the boss of the castle.

How does Kate manage that?

It has not even been a month since she delivered the third royal baby, but Kate Middleton is back to her duties and here she is, looking like a million bucks.

A mother’s anxiety

And here’s Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, all emotional as her daughter takes the vows.

And the Clooneys arrive

George Clooney, one of Harry’s closest friends arrives looking dapper with his gorgeous wife Amal Clooney.

And here are the Beckhams, kicking it

David Beckham is another good friend of Harry’s. He arrives with his wife Victoria Beckham.

Oprah Winfrey

And here comes the heart of America, Meghan’s close friend and the boss of a host.

Serena Williams

Another American sensation, and one of the closest friends of Meghan Markle.

Here comes the SUITS family

Meghan’s SUITS family turns up on her special day, from Harvey Specter (Gabriel Match) to Michael Ross (Patrick J Adams), everyone was there to raise a toast to her.

A connection from the heart

Elton John arrives to watch Prince Harry wed. He was one of the closest friends of Late Princess Diana.

Why so serious?

Looks like James Cordon, the one who makes everyone laugh with his jokes and wit, was truly bored here. We wonder why.

The cutest of them all

We expected nothing but cuteness in its purest form from Princess Charlotte. And she delivers brilliantly on that count.

The Kiss

And the cheers broke the din when Harry just could not wait to give his bride the sweetest kiss, to seal the deal of their marriage.

And they lived Happily Ever After

Which begins now.