When royalty met showbiz: Not just Meghan Markle, here are 8 glam girls who got hitched to royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding is breaking the internet. It seems surreal, for two people to take vows of a lifetime when they belonged to two different industries. But it’s happening, and we can’t be happier for the two, who have finally found their soul mate in each other.

However, this is not the first time that a royal prince has been smitten by the glittering beauty of showbiz. Here are few other glam girls who clinched royal hearts. Take a look.

Rita Hayworth

She was America’s ‘Love Goddess’, he was the spoilt prince. The two had led their own wild and free lives, with broken relationships and marriages. While Rita was recovering from her already-in-shambles marriage, Prince Aly Khan was known for wooing and marrying gorgeous women as he did not believe in monogamy. One look at Rita and the Prince fell for her. The two got married despite Aly’s father and the then Imam Aga Khan’s reservations. Though the courtship and marriage barely lasted three years, the passion and fire between Aly and Rita was real.

Kendra Spears

Kendra Spears was a supermodel who shocked one and all when she decided to tie the knot with Prince Rahim Aga Khan, in 2013, all at the age of 23. The two are even parents to two sons. Kendra is known as Princess Salwa and is still quite active and is the face of Moschino Pink Bouquet Fragrance and Armani Code Fragrance.

Grace Kelly

The story of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco is one straight out of fairytales. Grace was an actress who pursued her career despite opposition from her family. A strong and independent women, she met the Prince for the first time at a photoshoot at the Palace of Monaco. Soon, she returned and forgot about the chance meeting. She started shooting for The Swan where she played a princess and it was then that she started the correspondence with the prince. Rainier then visited New York, and though he publicly stated that he had not come to seek a wife, he proposed to Grace three days after meeting her and her family. He literally swept her off her feet and took her with him. It meant the end of Grace’s flourishing movie career, but it was love, and true one.

Olivia Wilde

The beautiful actress got married to Prince Tao Ruspoli when she was just 19, in a school bus with a handful to witness the ceremony as it had to be kept a secret at the time. The two were much in love and didn’t think much about it. And while one would wonder that such teenage infatuation would die in its infancy, the marriage lasted a good eight years before they called it quits. Tao is also a famous American filmmaker and musician, with aristocratic titles coming from the father’s side.

Sharmila Tagore

The prince met the gorgeous belle and swept her off her feet. That’s the story of late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the Nawab who fell for the Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore. While Mansoor was the Indian cricket team captain at the time, Sharmila was ruling hearts and breaking stereotypes in Bollywood. The two met, courted, faced protests and eventually got married. Though Sharmila took a hiatus from films, she came back to the big screen eventually. Another glam babe who captured the heart of royalty.

Love can happen anywhere, anytime, and these stories of two very opposite people certainly prove the same.