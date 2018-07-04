When The Rock scared a little boy during the Skyscraper's promotions

Global star Dwayne Johnson is riding high on his last global hit films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Rampage. He is now all set to dominate once again with his forthcoming film Skyscraper. The film will be releasing next week and The Rock is already on with the film’s promotions. And looks like he is having a gala time doing the same.

At his recent Beijing press conference, the ‘Baywatch’ actor came across a little fan who was stunned and amazed to see him. The actor tried freeing up the little fan who froze the moment he realised he was sharing the stage with his idol! And then, what Dwayne did was super adorable.

To ease the little guy, Dwayne tapped on his cheeks and said “Xiao” which means ‘Smile’ in Mandarin. And it worked! That surely made the little fan light up and he gave a smile. But he even turned at Dwayne and asked him to ‘not eat him up’. Haha, so sweet.

Talking about Skyscraper, the film’s trailer has already received good response from fans across the globe. And if reports are to be believed, the film will stand tall at the box office as well. Skyscraper opens in theaters on July 13, 2018.