While Justin Bieber proposes Hailey Baldwin, ex Selena Gomez sea-sails with BFF Theresa Marie Mingus

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were in an off and on relationship for a long time. If you'd remember, in 2016, the singing sensation had a brief affair with model Hailey Baldwin, post which he reunited with Selena. Looks like that was just for the time being since he has reportedly asked Hailey's hand in marriage. While Justin's female fans have their hearts broken into zillions, his former girl Selena chose to cruise around, soaking in the sun in a blue bikini. The singer cum actress was accompanied by best friend Theresa Marie Mingus.

bestfriendddddd A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on Jul 8, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

While a picture can speak a thousand words, Selena lounging around on a yatch may not necessarily mean she’s not surprised by the engagement. “Selena was totally shocked and stunned to hear it’s being reported that Justin proposed to Hailey. She honestly can’t believe it. Selena didn’t think they were even that serious, so the thought of them getting married is just mind-boggling to her,” a source told Hollywood Life.

"It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks. He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well," another source close to Justin was quoted saying by People magazine.

Way back in 2009, when they both were teen sensations, Selena and Justin met to possibly discuss a song. They instantly became good friends and soon, dating rumours were doing their rounds. It was in 2011 that they acknowledged their relationship on The Allen Show. Through the years, numerous breakup rumours have surfaced. But looks like this is the end for Selena and Justin after all.