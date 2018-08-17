home/ entertainment/ hollywood
While Nick Jonas preps for his engagement, bro Joe Jonas consoles his PMS-ing GF!

First published: August 17, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Updated: August 17, 2018 04:49 PM IST

It’s no more a secret that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged, at least the huge rock on her ring finger says so. While Nick is already in Mumbai with his maa and paa to get engaged to our desi girl in desi style, here’s what his brother is up to in the west.

Joe y Sophie en SoHo. #Jophie #JoeJonas #SophieTurner #Dnce #jonasbrothers

A post shared by DNCE (@dncemex) on

Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas was papped with GF Sophie Turner on the streets of New York. But what catches the attention is that the Game Of Throne princess was in tears. Wait, wait…do not jump the horses as the lady wasn’t crying because of a fight with Joe. Blame it on periods, Sophie’s mood swings were taking a toll on her.

Joe fue visto con Sophie llorando. Comenzaron a salir rumores por las fotos que les tomaron unos paparazzies, pero Sophie aclaro todo diciendo que lloraba por su período y que gracia a dios tiene un adorable prometido. 😍💍 • #sophieturner #joejonas #dnce #fiance #jonasbrothers

A post shared by DNCE (@dncemex) on

Yep, you read that right! In the pictures we can see Sophie hiding her face while Joe trying his best to console her. In no time the photos went viral for obvious reasons and people started speculating the cause behind her tears. Later via Twitter, Sophie cleared the air by saying that periods are a bitch.

NEW: Joe and Sophie out in New York on Wednesday ♡ ——— Photos: Please message me for credit All images are copyright to their respective owners, no copyright infringement is intended. Please message me for photo removal.

A post shared by 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 (@jophieupdates) on

Such a cute relationship! They both complement each other so wonderfully. Sometimes they are out for a walk with her husky dog while at times they are clicked holidaying at some exotic locations. Must say, all girls need such a loving BF like Joe, no?

tags: #couple #Entertainment #Game Of Thrones #hollywood #Instagram #joe jonas #nick jonas #NYC #peroids #PMS #Sophie Turner

