While Nick Jonas preps for his engagement, bro Joe Jonas consoles his PMS-ing GF!

It’s no more a secret that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged, at least the huge rock on her ring finger says so. While Nick is already in Mumbai with his maa and paa to get engaged to our desi girl in desi style, here’s what his brother is up to in the west.

Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas was papped with GF Sophie Turner on the streets of New York. But what catches the attention is that the Game Of Throne princess was in tears. Wait, wait…do not jump the horses as the lady wasn’t crying because of a fight with Joe. Blame it on periods, Sophie’s mood swings were taking a toll on her.

Yep, you read that right! In the pictures we can see Sophie hiding her face while Joe trying his best to console her. In no time the photos went viral for obvious reasons and people started speculating the cause behind her tears. Later via Twitter, Sophie cleared the air by saying that periods are a bitch.

Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancé. Periods are a bitch. https://t.co/O4EFGL80AM — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 16, 2018

Such a cute relationship! They both complement each other so wonderfully. Sometimes they are out for a walk with her husky dog while at times they are clicked holidaying at some exotic locations. Must say, all girls need such a loving BF like Joe, no?