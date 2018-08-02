Who took the Rock out of Rocky? Sylvester Stallone’s gets a visit from an old friend, in pieces

Sylvester Stallone is probably best known for his role as Rocky Balboa. At 72, he is scared of injuring himself and has now decided to stay away from punishing his body. But then, the character remains very close to him even after all these years. On his brother Frank’s birthday, Sly received a unique surprise – one that involved having his ‘BEST buddy’ over in pieces.

Frank brought Sylvester out to his yard and reunited him with his old friend Rocky. But the maniac action man was missing his limbs. Frank couldn’t fit the model in the front seat so he had to cut the mannequin from the waist and stuffed the rest in the trunk. Sylvester couldn’t believe it.

“Oh my God! Rocky! Rocky, what’d they do to you!” he exclaimed, before moving to the trunk and wondering if the now decapitated model owed Frank money.

It is not clear who or how the model was damaged. Its wrist was broken and so are the fingers. Sly finds the damage mysterious, though he jokingly mentioned that he holds his brother responsible for the carnage.

‘It’s not easy growing up in life with all the ups and downs. Sometimes life can break you into pieces. But you need a hand to pull you up so you can keep going. So to my brother, I’m passing the hand” said Sylvester in another video.