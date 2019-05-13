Who won at the BAFTA TV Awards 2019? Full list of winners including Ant and Dec

The biggest names in British TV came together on Sunday night, all hoping to take home a BAFTA TV Award. The annual ceremony was held on Sunday at London's Royal Festival Hall. Lots of famous faces, including Ant and Dec, Holly Willoughby, Benedict Cumberbatch and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were among the stars attending the glitzy bash. But who picked up a BAFTA for their on-screen work?
Here are all the winners...
Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jodie Comer with their awards 💪 #BAFTATV . . . 📸:Dave Fisher #killingeve @killingeve @bbcamerica @bbc
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Winner: A League Of Their Own, Sky One
Other nominations:
The Big Narstie Show, Channel 4
The Last Leg, Channel 4
Would I Lie To You?, BBC One
Current Affairs
Winner: Myanmar's Killing Fields (Dispatches), Channel 4
Other nominations:
Football's Wall Of Silence, Al Jazeera
Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollahs (Exposure), ITV
Massacre at Ballymurphy, Channel 4
Drama Series
Winner: Killing Eve, BBC One
Other nominations:
Bodyguard, BBC One
Informer, BBC One
Save Me, Sky Atlantic
Entertainment Performance
Winner: Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You?, BBC One
@willpoulter & @asimc with Lee Mack, who won the award for Entertainment Performance 🏆 #BAFTATV . . . 📸: Dave Fisher
Other nominations:
Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You?, BBC One
Rachel Parris, The Mash Report, BBC Two
Entertainment Programme
Winner: Britain's Got Talent, ITV
The team behind @bgt who won the award for Entertainment Programme 🇬🇧 #BAFTATV . . . 📸: Dave Fisher @dwalliams #britainsgottalent
Other nominations:
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
Helen Kruger Bratt, ITV
Michael McIntyre's Big Show, BBC One
Strictly Come Dancing , BBC One
Factual Series
Winner: Louis Theroux's Altered States, BBC Two
@louis_theroux and the team behind ‘Louis Theroux’s Altered States’ pick up the award for Factual Series 📺 #BAFTATV . . . 📸: @guylevyphotography
Other nominations:
24 Hours in A&E, Channel 4
Life and Death Row, BBC Three
Prison, Channel 4
Features
Winner: Who Do You Think You Are?, BBC One
Other nominations:
Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip, ITV
The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC Two
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner: Jessica Hynes, There She Goes, BBC Four
Other nominations:
Daisy May Cooper, This Country, BBC Three
Julia Davis, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
Lesley Manville, Mum, BBC Two
International
Winner: Succession, Sky Atlantic
Other nominations:
54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis, BBC Four
The Handmaid's Tale, Channel 4
Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville), BBC Two
Leading Actor
Winner: Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
Benedict Cumberbatch wins the award for Leading Actor for his role in Patrick Melrose 🏆 #BAFTATV . . . 📸: @guylevyphotography #patrickmelrose
Other nominations:
Chance Perdomo, Killed By My Debt, BBC Three
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal, BBC One
Lucian Msamati, Kiri, Channel 4
Leading Actress
Winner: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC One
Jodie Comer wins the award for Leading Actress for her role in #KillingEve 👏 #BAFTATV . . . 📸: @guylevyphotography
Other nominations:
Keely Hawes, Bodyguard, BBC One
Ruth Wilson, Mrs Wilson, BBC One
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC One
Live Event
Winner: Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, BBC One
Other nominations:
Open Heart Surgery, Channel 5
The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , BBC One
Stand Up To Cancer, Channel 4
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner: Steve Pemberton, Inside No 9, BBC Two
Steve Pemberton won the award for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme 🏆 #BAFTATV . . . 📸: Dave Fisher #insidenumbernine
Other nominations:
Alex MacQueen, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlanic
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4
Peter Mullan, Mum, BBC Two
Mini-Series
Winner: Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
Other nominations:
A Very English Scandal, BBC One
Kiri, Channel 4
Mrs Wilson, BBC One
News Coverage
Winner: Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, Channel 4
Other nominations:
Bullying and Harassment in the House of Commons (Newsnight), BBC Two
Good Morning Britain: On a Knife Edge, ITV
Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive, ITV
Reality & Constructed Factual
Winner: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV
Other nominations:
Dragon's Den, BBC Two
Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds, Channel 4
The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night, ITV
Scripted Comedy
Winner: Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
Other nominations:
Derry Girls, Channel 4
Mum, BBC Two
Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4
Short Form Programme
Winner: Missed Call, Real Stories
Other nominations:
Bovril Pam (Snatches From Women's Lives), BBC Four
The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk, BBC iPlayer
Wonderdate, BBC iPlayer
Single Documentary
Winner: Gun No 6, BBC Two
Other nominations:
Driven: The Billy Monger Story, BBC Three
My Dad, The Peace Deal and Me, BBC One
School For Stammerers, ITV
Single Drama
Winner: Killed By My Debt, BBC Three
Other nominations:
Bandersnatch, Netflix
Care, BBC One
Through The Gates (On The Edge), Channel 4
Soap & Continuing Drama
Winner: EastEnders, ITV
Other nominations:
Casualty, BBC One
Coronation Street, ITV
Hollyoaks, Channel 4
Specialist Factual
Winner: Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley, BBC One
The team behind Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley with their Specialist Factual Award 💫 #BAFTATV . . . 📸: Dave Fisher
Other nominations:
Bros: After The Screaming Stops, BBC Four
Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage, Channel 4
Superkids: Breaking Away from Care, Channel 4
Sport
Winner: 2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden, BBC One
Other nominations:
2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England, BBC One
England's Test Cricket: Cook's Farewell, Sky Sports Cricket
Winter Olympics, BBC Two
Supporting Actor
Winner: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal, BBC One
Other nominations:
Alex Jennings, Unforgotten, ITV
Kim Bodnia, Killing Eve, BBC One
Stephen Graham, Save Me, Sky Atlantic
Supporting Actress
Winner: Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve, BBC One
Other nominations:
Billie Pipes, Collateral, BBC Two
Keeley Hawes, Mrs Wilson, BBC One
Monica Dolan, A Very English Scandal, BBC One
Virgin Must-See Moment Award
Winner: BBC's Bodyguard – Julia Montague assassinated
Other nominations:
ITV's Coronation Street – Gail’s Monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor
BBC's Doctor Who - Rosa Parks, The Doctor and her companions make sure historical moments remain
BBC's Killing Eve – Eve stabs Villanelle
BBC's Peter Kay’s Car Share – The Finale
Netflix's Queer Eye – Tom completes his transformation
Special Award
Nicola Shindler
Nicola Schindler is the recipient of the Special Award 🏆 #BAFTATV . . . 📸: Dave Fisher
Fellowship
Joan Bakewell