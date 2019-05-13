Who won at the BAFTA TV Awards 2019? Full list of winners including Ant and Dec

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 3.07 pm May 13 2019, 3.07 pm

The biggest names in British TV came together on Sunday night, all hoping to take home a BAFTA TV Award. The annual ceremony was held on Sunday at London's Royal Festival Hall. Lots of famous faces, including Ant and Dec, Holly Willoughby, Benedict Cumberbatch and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were among the stars attending the glitzy bash. But who picked up a BAFTA for their on-screen work?

Here are all the winners...

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Winner: A League Of Their Own, Sky One

Other nominations:

The Big Narstie Show, Channel 4

The Last Leg, Channel 4

Would I Lie To You?, BBC One

Current Affairs

Winner: Myanmar's Killing Fields (Dispatches), Channel 4

Other nominations:

Football's Wall Of Silence, Al Jazeera

Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollahs (Exposure), ITV

Massacre at Ballymurphy, Channel 4

Drama Series

Winner: Killing Eve, BBC One

Other nominations:

Bodyguard, BBC One

Informer, BBC One

Save Me, Sky Atlantic

Entertainment Performance

Winner: Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You?, BBC One

Other nominations:

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV

David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You?, BBC One

Rachel Parris, The Mash Report, BBC Two

Entertainment Programme

Winner: Britain's Got Talent, ITV

Other nominations:

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV

Helen Kruger Bratt, ITV

Michael McIntyre's Big Show, BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing , BBC One

Factual Series

Winner: Louis Theroux's Altered States, BBC Two

Other nominations:

24 Hours in A&E, Channel 4

Life and Death Row, BBC Three

Prison, Channel 4

Features

Winner: Who Do You Think You Are?, BBC One

Other nominations:

Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip, ITV

The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC Two

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Winner: Jessica Hynes, There She Goes, BBC Four

Other nominations:

Daisy May Cooper, This Country, BBC Three

Julia Davis, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic

Lesley Manville, Mum, BBC Two

International

Winner: Succession, Sky Atlantic

Other nominations:

54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis, BBC Four

The Handmaid's Tale, Channel 4

Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville), BBC Two

Leading Actor

Winner: Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic

Other nominations:

Chance Perdomo, Killed By My Debt, BBC Three

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal, BBC One

Lucian Msamati, Kiri, Channel 4

Leading Actress

Winner: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC One

Other nominations:

Keely Hawes, Bodyguard, BBC One

Ruth Wilson, Mrs Wilson, BBC One

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC One

Live Event

Winner: Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, BBC One

Other nominations:

Open Heart Surgery, Channel 5

The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , BBC One

Stand Up To Cancer, Channel 4

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Winner: Steve Pemberton, Inside No 9, BBC Two

Other nominations:

Alex MacQueen, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlanic

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4

Peter Mullan, Mum, BBC Two

Mini-Series

Winner: Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic

Other nominations:

A Very English Scandal, BBC One

Kiri, Channel 4

Mrs Wilson, BBC One

News Coverage

Winner: Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, Channel 4

Other nominations:

Bullying and Harassment in the House of Commons (Newsnight), BBC Two

Good Morning Britain: On a Knife Edge, ITV

Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive, ITV

Reality & Constructed Factual

Winner: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV

Other nominations:

Dragon's Den, BBC Two

Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds, Channel 4

The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night, ITV

Scripted Comedy

Winner: Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic

Other nominations:

Derry Girls, Channel 4

Mum, BBC Two

Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4

Short Form Programme

Winner: Missed Call, Real Stories

Other nominations:

Bovril Pam (Snatches From Women's Lives), BBC Four

The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk, BBC iPlayer

Wonderdate, BBC iPlayer

Single Documentary

Winner: Gun No 6, BBC Two

Other nominations:

Driven: The Billy Monger Story, BBC Three

My Dad, The Peace Deal and Me, BBC One

School For Stammerers, ITV

Single Drama

Winner: Killed By My Debt, BBC Three

Other nominations:

Bandersnatch, Netflix

Care, BBC One

Through The Gates (On The Edge), Channel 4

Soap & Continuing Drama

Winner: EastEnders, ITV

Other nominations:

Casualty, BBC One

Coronation Street, ITV

Hollyoaks, Channel 4

Specialist Factual

Winner: Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley, BBC One

Other nominations:

Bros: After The Screaming Stops, BBC Four

Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage, Channel 4

Superkids: Breaking Away from Care, Channel 4

Sport

Winner: 2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden, BBC One

Other nominations:

2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England, BBC One

England's Test Cricket: Cook's Farewell, Sky Sports Cricket

Winter Olympics, BBC Two

Supporting Actor

Winner: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal, BBC One

Other nominations:

Alex Jennings, Unforgotten, ITV

Kim Bodnia, Killing Eve, BBC One

Stephen Graham, Save Me, Sky Atlantic

Supporting Actress

Winner: Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve, BBC One

Other nominations:

Billie Pipes, Collateral, BBC Two

Keeley Hawes, Mrs Wilson, BBC One

Monica Dolan, A Very English Scandal, BBC One

Virgin Must-See Moment Award

Winner: BBC's Bodyguard – Julia Montague assassinated

Other nominations:

ITV's Coronation Street – Gail’s Monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor

BBC's Doctor Who - Rosa Parks, The Doctor and her companions make sure historical moments remain

BBC's Killing Eve – Eve stabs Villanelle

BBC's Peter Kay’s Car Share – The Finale

Netflix's Queer Eye – Tom completes his transformation

Special Award

Nicola Shindler

Fellowship

Joan Bakewell