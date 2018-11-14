Whoa! Did Chris Pratt just make his relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger official?

Looks like the American actor, Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine have finally decided to make their relationship public. A while ago, Chris took to his Instagram account and reposted alleged girlfriend Katherine’s post about the devastating California wildfires.

According to the reports, Chris and Katherine were introduced to each other through Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver a few months back and ever since then the two of them are spotted together at various outings. The couple has been spending a great deal of time together since they love each other’s company and has been getting full support from her family.

The duo was recently spotted having lunch with actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan on Sunday at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California. Well, that sounds like a fun double date! Post the lunch, Pratt and Katherine headed to a nearby church for a Sunday service.

Prior to this, Chris was earlier married to Anna Farris for eight years before they recently got separated. The two of them also have a 5-year-old son, Jack who is quite friendly to Katherine!

According to E-News, everyone around Pratt and Katherine is rooting for their engagement. Well, only time will tell what’s in store for the two of them!