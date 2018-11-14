Whoa! Did Chris Pratt just make his relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger official?

Looks like the American actor, Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine have finally decided to make their relationship public. A while ago, Chris took to his Instagram account and reposted alleged girlfriend Katherine’s post about the devastating California wildfires.
#Repost @katherineschwarzenegger ・・・ So many people have been affected by the horrible fires over the past week in California. We thank and pray for the firefighters who are doing such incredible work, night and day, to save homes, people and animals. So many people are now left needing to rebuild and start over. Our dear friend Will Thach lost his home in the Malibu Woolsey Fire. Will has been with our family--and in all of our lives--for over 15 years. He is without a doubt the happiest, most selfless human and has helped us all in countless ways. That said, it’s time for us to put our forces together and turn to help him in this time of need. Will has passionately been working on his house for the past 10 years. This was his favorite hobby and something he took great pride in. During the fire, Will not only lost his home, but also all 3000 copies of his precious children’s Christmas book he has worked so hard on. The beautiful home he built by hand for so long, for himself and his dog, Welly, including all of his possessions and memories of passed family members that were kept inside that house, are all gone. While Will is beyond devastated, he is deeply grateful for his support system and all of those who have reached out to help him. During this disheartening time, we wanted to create a page dedicated to help rebuild Will’s home and his life in Malibu Lake. Any amount donated will help and is much appreciated. The link for his go fund me page is in my bio and in my stories as a swipe up. All of the proceeds are going directly to Will, who is looking forward to getting his hands back on rebuilding this house. We are excited for the day Will is able to rebuild his home, where we can all go and visit and create new memories there with him. Thank you so much. He is beyond grateful and so are we. ♥️
According to the reports, Chris and Katherine were introduced to each other through Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver a few months back and ever since then the two of them are spotted together at various outings. The couple has been spending a great deal of time together since they love each other’s company and has been getting full support from her family.
The duo was recently spotted having lunch with actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan on Sunday at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California. Well, that sounds like a fun double date! Post the lunch, Pratt and Katherine headed to a nearby church for a Sunday service.
Prior to this, Chris was earlier married to Anna Farris for eight years before they recently got separated. The two of them also have a 5-year-old son, Jack who is quite friendly to Katherine!
According to E-News, everyone around Pratt and Katherine is rooting for their engagement. Well, only time will tell what’s in store for the two of them!