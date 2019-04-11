Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take exams in 2022

Rushabh Dhruv April 11 2019, 9.14 am April 11 2019, 9.14 am

A beauty mogul, reality TV star, wife to rapper Kanye West and of course a controversial figure, Kim Kardashian West wears positive as well negative titles with utter grace. Right from holidaying with her family at an exotic location, grabbing limelight with her jaw-dropping sensual posts on social media to even experimenting in the style department, we've all seen and known this side of Kim. But now, seems like the yummy mummy of Hollywood has big plans, something that really does not match with Kim's personality. Nah, the Kardashian babe is not coming up with her makeup brand, but rather, she is going to be a lawyer. *fainted* The reality TV star wants to take the California bar exam in 2022 and is studying hard for it.

In an interview with Vogue, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian babe said that it is since last year that she has been involved with criminal justice reform advocates as she joined commentator and activist Van Jones and other lawyers to meet Donald Trump at the White House. “It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society,” Kardashian West told Vogue. “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.” FYI, Kardashian West never got her bachelor’s degree and California is among four US states which offer an alternative method to pass the bar. According to Vogue, anytime this summer, Kim will opt for the test which is called the 'baby bar', administered by the state; and if she passes, she will be given a green flag to continue for three more years of study.

“The first year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts,” she tells the magazine. “To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and criminal law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me.” “The reading is what really gets me,” she admits. “It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

Well, all we can say is that there's no age to educate yourself. Keep going Kim!