Whoopsie! Meghan Markle ducks the Duchess rule, in front of the Queen

Post her marriage, former actress Meghan Markle still makes it to the headlines every time she steps out. The Duchess of Sussex undertook a new way of life when she married Prince Harry of England and as such, is expected to follow a series of royal traditions. However the duchess has already broken a few traditions before, the latest being her choice of arranging her legs when she sat for a photoshoot – with her husband and the Queen herself.
Queen Elizabeth II, Harry, and Meghan were attending a party to celebrate a group of young leaders from around the world. At the photoshoot, Meghan seemed to have forgotten that royal women are required to sit differently.
Fans slammed her for not following the proper sitting posture which by the way, is put to perfection by Kate Middleton. Her posture is reportedly so clean, it got the nickname, “The Duchess slant.’
Well she needs to sit properly when with the queen it’s just how it’s supposed to be. You all go on how people are moaning about it well yes it’s wrong you don’t do it. Follow the rules with the establishment— elaine (@crouchlvr1) June 27, 2018
Harry looks scruffy, Meghan is crossing her legs...awful photo. Am I being too picky? 🤔 https://t.co/Kupac3G0K2— Teresa (@Queen_of_Gif) June 26, 2018
The ‘duchess slant’, as reports say, involves sitting with one’s legs slanted to one side. Meghan sat with her legs crossed at her knees.
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen for the @queensyoungleaders at Buckingham Palace. The award recognises and celebrates inspiring young people from across the Commonwealth who are taking the lead in their communities and using their skills to transform lives. The Duke made a short speech before The Queen presented the Awards, where he said: “You are the hope and optimism the world needs and we will all do everything that we can to support you in it.” Find out more at @TheRoyalFamily.
A commenter on social media even went on to say that Markle’s posture was “act of disrespect to the queen. I cannot believe a duchess can do so. She does not learn the rules of royalty.”Well, better luck next time, Meghan.