Whoopsie! Meghan Markle ducks the Duchess rule, in front of the Queen

Post her marriage, former actress Meghan Markle still makes it to the headlines every time she steps out. The Duchess of Sussex undertook a new way of life when she married Prince Harry of England and as such, is expected to follow a series of royal traditions. However the duchess has already broken a few traditions before, the latest being her choice of arranging her legs when she sat for a photoshoot – with her husband and the Queen herself.

Queen Elizabeth II, Harry, and Meghan were attending a party to celebrate a group of young leaders from around the world. At the photoshoot, Meghan seemed to have forgotten that royal women are required to sit differently.

Fans slammed her for not following the proper sitting posture which by the way, is put to perfection by Kate Middleton. Her posture is reportedly so clean, it got the nickname, “The Duchess slant.’

Well she needs to sit properly when with the queen it’s just how it’s supposed to be. You all go on how people are moaning about it well yes it’s wrong you don’t do it. Follow the rules with the establishment — elaine (@crouchlvr1) June 27, 2018

Harry looks scruffy, Meghan is crossing her legs...awful photo. Am I being too picky? 🤔 https://t.co/Kupac3G0K2 — Teresa (@Queen_of_Gif) June 26, 2018

The ‘duchess slant’, as reports say, involves sitting with one’s legs slanted to one side. Meghan sat with her legs crossed at her knees.

A commenter on social media even went on to say that Markle’s posture was “act of disrespect to the queen. I cannot believe a duchess can do so. She does not learn the rules of royalty.”

Well, better luck next time, Meghan.