Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthless

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West looked to tie the knot there was a little wrangling done before the big day as both parties signed a pre-nuptial agreement. At the time of their marriage, Kanye was a global superstar rapper while Kim was a reality star with a few dubious claims to fame, including a 72-day long marriage to Kris Humphries. With Kanye riding high as a rapper of some repute, he came into the relationship with a $100 million fortune and he wanted an agreement with his wife-to-be so that he had some protection. They had already seen the arrival of their first child, North, in the previous summer and the main part of the agreement was that Kim would receive $1 million for every year that they are married, for the first 10 years.

Back then, Kim's fortune was only a third of Kanye's, clocking in at $30 million, but Kanye was originally happy to go into the marriage without a prenup.

RadarOnline reported at the time, "The entire process for the prenup for Kim and Kanye has been extremely easy, and relatively drama free. Kanye didn’t even think the couple needed a prenup and was ready to give Kim carte blanche to all of his financial assets. Yes, he loves Kim that much. There is a huge difference from Kim's prenup with Kris Humphries [Kim's second husband]… the preparation of their agreement went on for several months. Kim is head over heels in love with Kanye and knows this is forever. Despite having been married twice before, Kim is treating this wedding as her one and only."

How times have changed now though as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has seen her earnings rocket and her fortune is now said to have overtaken her husband's. The amounts mentioned in the prenup is now small fry as Kim can collect a cool million for an Instagram post and while Kanye has seen his fortune more than double to $250 million over the past five years, it is nothing compared to Kim's net worth.

The 38-year-old reality star is now thought to be worth over $350 million according to Forbes, as the Kardashian brand hits new heights. While there seems little danger of Kim and Kanye splitting at the moment, what can be said is that Kim wouldn't be looking to leave to cash in on the prenup any time soon.