Why was Reality star Kim Kardashian in tears on a national TV?

The most-photographed, a well-known celebrity and also a controversy queen; yes, we are talking about Kim Kardashian. From being in the spotlight for her show Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s, to being criticised on the internet for her bold pictures, Kim surely knows how to be in the news. But then, life on camera is not always true. The same stands true for Kim as well. The actress got robbed in Paris, and broke down while narrating the same.

Yet due to her fondness for stripping off and a perceived vacuous nature fueled by her selfie obsession, many dislike Kardashian and all she stands for, with some online cynics even going so far as to suggest she faked this heist for TV ratings. But even Kim is emotional and we have a proof.

It so happened that there was a time when the reality TV star on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, got all emotional while talking about the Paris robbery incident. The 37-year-old was the victim of a heist (held at a gunpoint) in the French capital in 2016. She felt that the incident was simply part of her destiny, reports dailymail.co.uk. “I know it sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don’t want to start crying, but I know it was meant to happen. I feel like I’m such a different person,” Kim had said.

Kim broke down in tears as she recalled the dramatic incident. She also said that it has taught her some important life lessons. “I don’t want to cry anymore. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things,” the sensational star had said.

Sitting here and imagining the robbery scene Kim has gone through, gives us goosebumps. Imagine, how horrific the whole incident would have been for the star as she witnessed it all alone. More power to you girl!