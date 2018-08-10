Will a black man finally be James Bond? Idris Elba may just be the new 007

Daniel Craig is all set for his last outing as the spy James Bond and if reports are to be believed, the franchise producer - Barbara Broccoli - is open to the idea of a black actor taking up the mantle. As reported by The Daily Star, director Antoine Fuqua divulged details of a conversation with Broccoli, where she mentions that "it is time" for a non-white actor to take on the epochal role.

Director Antoine Fuqua even hinted at the idea that it might be the Thor actor, Idris Elba, who is being eyed for the coveted role. So, is the white obsession of Hollywood finally ending? The answer to that question is a complex one, but if Idris Elba does take on the role, it will only be met with a loud applause from the coloured community.

Idris Elba is among the most popular actors on the planet. He was listed in People's annual list of 100 Most Beautiful People in the World, in May 2007. Elba went on to be named in Essence's annual 2013 Sexiest Man of the Year list as well. In 2013, Idris Elba ranked No. 2 in People's annual Sexiest Man Alive list.

Daniel Craig will return one more time as 007, in an untitled project that will be directed by British filmmaker Danny Boyle. He has already begun on a script with John Hodge of the Trainspotting fame.