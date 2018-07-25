Will Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator?

The Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board recommended that Bill Cosby should be classified as a sexually violent predator. According to reports, the Montgomery County District attorney requested a hearing on the matter so that judges can come to a decision on the recommendation for the comedian. Cosby is being prepared for his sentencing after being convicted in April for the rape of Andrea Constand.

The sentencing which is scheduled to be held on September 24, can see Cosby facing life imprisonment. According to BuzzFeed News, the board’s report is not made public. However, Cosby’s classification as a predator requires him to be registered with the Pennsylvania State Police, have a lifetime sexual offender counseling and notifications have to be sent to neighbours and daycare centers if he is released.

Cosby was convicted for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand on three counts. At the time of the assault, Constand was a basketball administrator at the Temple University. For each of the cases, the comedian can face a sentence of ten years.

Last year, Cosby was put into trial, but the case ended up being a mistrial as the jury could not come up with a verdict.