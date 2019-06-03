Debanu Das June 03 2019, 1.09 pm June 03 2019, 1.09 pm

If rumours are to be believed, Keanu Reeves might star in an upcoming film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reports said that Reeves is being sought for a role and that he may be in talks for a gig in the upcoming Marvel film titled The Eternals. ‘Negotiations’ are said to be underway, which means there’s a chance that he might accept the offer if his demands are met. The news was originally reported by MCU Cosmic, and the site added that it is an early piece of news and that there is no word on what role he might be playing.

So far, Reeves has not signed the deal yet. The Eternals is expected to be released next year, and according to IMDB, the film will also star Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden. Chloé Zhao is in charge of directing this MCU flick. Reeves has previously not been involved with any film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2005, he played a role in Constantine which eventually became his last film that was based on a comic book.

Will he? Won't he?

Reeves is enjoying a lovely spell in his career after finding success in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Since the release on May 17, the film has pulled in an approximated $220 million from across the world. Reeves is also regarded for his performance on Always Be My Maybe, a film by Netflix.