Will Mr Bean ever return? Rowan Atkinson is doubtful!

Every 90s kids would remember watching Mr Bean on the small screen. We won’t be wrong if we say that Mr Bean was one of the best sitcoms we have seen. Without a single dialogue, the character of Mr Bean would make us laugh out loud and all credits go to actor Rowan Atkinson. Mr Bean is an iconic character and we are sure fans of the show would love to see him return to the small screens. So is there a possibility of Mr Bean coming back to tickle our funny bones?

Recently, Atkinson came on The Graham Norton Show and when he was asked if Mr Bean would ever return, he said, “I doubt he will reappear. But you never know. You must never say never again. You must never say never, but there does come a point where you feel like you’ve done the most of what you want to do with things.” While he has clearly said that he doubts about Mr Bean coming back, his statement ‘you must never say never’ gets some hope for his fans who want the return of Mr Bean.

Apart from a TV sitcom, there were two films made on the character of Mr Bean, respectively titled Bean (1997) and Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007).