Will Paris Hilton return the $ 2 million rock to Chris Zylka post breakup?

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka have parted ways. Yes, the two are no longer a couple and as their fans mourn is separation, one question looms. Will Paris return Zylka's ring? As reported by TMZ, Chris proposed to Paris with a $2 million diamond ring in Aspen. As per Californian law, since Paris was the one who broke it off, she is supposed to return the ring to Chris.

The report further elaborates that Chris has not gone close and personal to Paris for the ring, but it might come to that. For the unaware, the situation can turn awkward for Chris, as the rock he is asking back had got a good discount thanks to Hilton, as she and the jeweler had a closer relationship.

One interesting story related to the ring is that Paris had lost it initially, but she found it finally in an ice bucket. The no more couple haven’t seen each other after the breakup. So we wonder if the now single Hilton is going to give the diamond back to Chris or not? Only time will tell.

