Will Richard Madden aka Rob Stark, star in Elton John’s biopic?

Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden, who played the role of Rob Stark, is reportedly in talks with the makers of Elton John’s biopic, Rocketman. The film will be directed by Dexter Fletcher and will be scripted by Lee Hall. Reportedly, Taron Egerton will take the lead and play the role of Elton.

In Rocketman, Madden will be taking up the role of the singer’s manager, John Reid, who was in charge of Elton’s career for over three decades. Reid is well-known face in the music industry, having worked with Queen and helping them get international attention during the mid-70s. Over time, Reid and Elton fell in love. They split after five years after one of John’s accountants leaked a letter which showed Reid’s spending. The duo however, carried on working together until 1998.

Rocketman will be bankrolled and distributed by Paramount, while Matthew Vaughn and Marv films will be the producers, along with John himself and his partner from Rocket Pictures, David Furnish.According to Variety, Madden had been very particular about his roles after leaving GOT. If Rocketman works out for him, then he’ll really bag a big one. However, Madden did work play the Prince in Cinderella and even worked in The Take, beside Idris Elba.