Will Selena Gomez's A Rainy Day in New York see the light of the day?

Selena Gomez has collaborated with the ace director Woody Allen for a movie titled A Rainy Day in New York. The shooting of the film has wrapped up and her fans are surely waiting for the movie to release. However, here’s a report that might upset her fans. A Rainy Day in New York was bought by Amazon and it was slated to release this year. But sources have told Page Six that the release date has not been finalised yet. A source said, “No release date has ever been set for the film.”

It was in 2014 when Woody Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, had claimed that the filmmaker s*xually abused her when she was seven. Even after this controversy, actors continued working with the director. However, as the #MeToo movement has gained its momentum, the spotlight on Allen once again.

Apart from Gomez, A Rainy Day in New York also stars Timothée Chalamet, Jude Law, and Elle Fanning. The movie has also made headlines thanks to the reports of a love-making scene between Law and Fanning's characters. Reportedly, the latter plays the role of a fifteen-year-old in the film.

Thanks to the controversies surrounding the director we wonder if the film will ever hit the screens.