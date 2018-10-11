Will Smith attempts iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose at Taj Mahal!

Looks like Hollywood’s most bankable star, Will Smith is leaving no stone unturned to make his stay in India a memorable one. His tour to India is filled with surprises as he landed up on the sets of Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2 and danced on some tunes. That’s just not it, as the star from the West was also seen mingling with Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar at a dinner.

After spending time with who’s who from the industry, Will Smith paid a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. The actor did not share this update on social media, but we’ve got our hands on few pictures of him from his trip. Clad in a casuals comprising of a blue tee paired with grey joggers, looks like Will was trying to beat the October heat. We loving Mr Smith trying to pull a Shah Rukh Khan pose right outside Taj Mahal. Well, sort of!

Elaborating on Will's first ever trip to India, producer Ronnie Screwvala had earlier expressed to Variety magazine, "On his first trip to India, not only did Will have a great time and meet a lot of interesting people, but I believe he really did fall in love with India, the warmth of the people and the interaction and the buzz of the city and the creative energy of the people of the film world."