Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular surprise!

Almas Khateeb April 05 2019, 10.47 am April 05 2019, 10.47 am

Trust Will Smith to surprise everyone, yes we do. In an interview hosted by the Fresh Prince (himself), Will Smith hosted his Aladdin co-stars, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott. During this fun interaction, Smith revealed “a whole new world” to his fellow actors in the form of dolls fashioned after their characters! It was quite the treat to watch Scott and Massoud receive the dolls. The two were quite astounded and delighted to see dolls that were modelled after them.

This is an exciting feature as with Aladdin, Guy Ritchie (the director) aims to be diversity to an otherwise white-washed Hollywood by casting a fairly Arabic cast. With Will Smith playing the Genie (who will rapping in the film), the cast's collective star power is a force to reckon with. After presenting Massoud and Scott with the dolls, Smith goes on to emphasise on the fact that children who will acquire the dolls will relate more to them considering the dolls are representing diversity. Have a look at the video here:

Aladdin is said to be a thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic. It is the tale of the lovable street urchin Aladdin, the brave and determined Princess Jasmine and a Genie that holds the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin is set in the fictitious port city of Agrabah. Written by John August and Ritchie, Aladdin stars Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders. The eight-time Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score that includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. The score also includes two new songs written by Menken and lyrics by Oscar and Tony Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.