Soheib Ahsan July 09 2019, 12.02 am July 09 2019, 12.02 am

It is often said that time flies for parents as their children grow up. This is the exact emotion that Will Smith is feeling right now as his not-so-little son, Jaden Smith, celebrates his 21st birthday. The actor shared a video of Jaden Smith growing up over the years. The video starts from when Jaden Smith is a toddler to his recent days at concerts. It further includes moments shared by the two and a shot from their first film together, In Pursuit of Happyness.

In 2017 at the age of 19, Jaden Smith moved out and got his own home in California. He expressed his eagerness to do so earlier, including in 2013 on the Ellen DeGeneres show. He has appeared in a handful of television shows and films. Jaden Smith's primary focus has been on being a rapper. He made his debut in Justin Bieber's song Never Say Never. His latest album was Erys which released last week. He will also be appearing in a film called Life in a Year. The film will be releasing this year. He also started his own food truck called I Love You restaurant. The restaurant is committed to serving vegan food for free.