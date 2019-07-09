It is often said that time flies for parents as their children grow up. This is the exact emotion that Will Smith is feeling right now as his not-so-little son, Jaden Smith, celebrates his 21st birthday. The actor shared a video of Jaden Smith growing up over the years. The video starts from when Jaden Smith is a toddler to his recent days at concerts. It further includes moments shared by the two and a shot from their first film together, In Pursuit of Happyness.
Jaden is 21 today!! The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person. :-) Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can’t believe you’re 21?!? 📹: @westbrook
In 2017 at the age of 19, Jaden Smith moved out and got his own home in California. He expressed his eagerness to do so earlier, including in 2013 on the Ellen DeGeneres show. He has appeared in a handful of television shows and films. Jaden Smith's primary focus has been on being a rapper. He made his debut in Justin Bieber's song Never Say Never. His latest album was Erys which released last week. He will also be appearing in a film called Life in a Year. The film will be releasing this year. He also started his own food truck called I Love You restaurant. The restaurant is committed to serving vegan food for free.
The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free. Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA. Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many #JADENinc
Will Smith and Jaden Smith have always shared a very friendly bond. Will Smith has often trolled his son's song videos by making parodies of them on his own. Meanwhile, Will Smith was last seen in Aladdin. He will be further appearing in a science fiction thriller titled Gemini Man, and the third instalment of the Bad Boys franchise called Bad Boys for Life. He will also be lending his voice in the animated film Spies in Disguise.Read More