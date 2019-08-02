Soheib Ahsan August 02 2019, 4.05 pm August 02 2019, 4.05 pm

Will Smith is known for a lot of roles in his career but he is best remembered for one of his earliest roles in the television show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Not only did the show help raise Smith's reputation but it also brought him into contact with a number of famous celebrities. One such celebrity was the late Hugh Hefner, founder of the Playboy magazine. On Friday, Will Smith shared a picture of themselves at Hefner's Playboy mansion on his Instagram account. In the caption, he stated that he had gone there to read the articles.

Check out Will Smith's Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram We were just there to read the articles I swear #tbt A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Aug 1, 2019 at 8:24am PDT

In the picture, Will Smith can be seen shaking hands with Hugh Hefner standing alongside Alfonso Ribeiro and Karyn Parsons. Both played Smith's cousins on the show. The episode revolved around Karyn Parsons being picked to pose for the Playboy magazine. Smith and Ribeiro tag along for the chance to see the other models. Apart from this, Hugh Hefner was also a producer and an actor for a number of films and television shows. He lent his voice in The Simpsons and Family Guy voicing an animated version of himself.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was one of Will Smith's first roles as an actor. The name of the show was inspired by Smith's rapper name The Fresh Prince. The show brought Smith international fame and got him 2 Golden Globes Awards.

Keeping his still active and growing The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fanbase Smith in May this year made and sold some merchandise based on the show.

