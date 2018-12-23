Will Smith's idea of Christmas is all about perfect dressing

It's holiday time peeps and everyone is in the mood to make merry. Even though December 25th is a few days away, Will Smith is already celebrating Christmas. He is holding up the festive spirits high and is making sure that even his family is involved in celebrating this occasion. He has put up a video on Instagram where we see the Smith family dressed up in Christmas pyjamas, hats and sweaters. They then stood up next to the biggest Christmas tree one can ever have in a house and posed for pictures. But Mr Smith had a hard time to get his fam pose like this.

The video sees Smith sharing about how excited he is for Christmas. On the contrary, his kids do not seem to be interested at all and we hear him complaining about one of his kid's attitude. He reveals that mostly they take a trip during the Christmas holidays, but this time, they are home. His wifey Jada Pinkett Smith has gone all out to decorate the home and get into the feels of Christmas. Mr Smith is extremely excited to ring in this festival, so much that his daughter Willow thinks that he is totally 'crazy'. Whereas his son Jaden is absolutely in no mood to wear the Christmas 'clothing'. He even reached late for the celebration.

But in the end, all's well and merry as the Smith family sends out their lovely Christmas wish to all their fans.

Will has always shared this amazing rapport with his kids and the videos shared on his Instagram wall are proof of that. One of the videos shared sees Will talking about a letter written by his kid when he was four saying that Will is very 'goofy'. What comes next is a total surprise.

View this post on Instagram Apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree, Jaden A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Dec 17, 2018 at 2:10pm PST

And here, this video is about Smiths being scared of bug and mice. LOL!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Dec 2, 2018 at 3:34pm PST

Well, there's no other festival like Christmas and looking at all of them being so happy, one may conclude that 2018 was a happy year.

Merry Christmas in advance folks!