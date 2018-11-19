Will Smith’s son Jaden confirms Tyler, The Creator as his boyfriend

The 20-year-old actor and singer Jaden Smith officially confirmed his relationship with rapper Tyler The Creator. During the promotion of his newest work, The sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story, Jaden went on record to confirm their relationship. At the Apple Music Beats 1 Radio event held on November 16, he reportedly said: "I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend, and that's true. So, just so you know."

Jaden Smith says that Tyler, The Creator is his boyfriend: pic.twitter.com/tJb8kp08WU — Odd Future (@itsOddFuture) November 14, 2018

On November 11, Jaden drew the attention of millions when declared his love for Tyler at Camp Flog Gnaw, as per reports. "I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f**king much." He went on to add: "And I want tell you guys something. I want to tell you. Tyler doesn't want to say, but Tyler's my mother f**king boyfriend, and he's been my mother f**king boyfriend my whole f**king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f**king boyfriend. It's true."

A video doing the rounds shows Jaden confessing his love on stage in front of a crowd. However, Tyler, who was a part of the crowd can be seen shaking his head. Moving on to Twitter, Jaden posted and later deleted a tweet, as per Papermag.com, which read: ‘Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.’

To that, Tyler replied ‘hahaha you a crazy n**** man’.