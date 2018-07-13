William Gibson’s junked script of Alien 3 will soon get a comic book adaptation

William Gibson’s unproduced Alien 3 will have a comic book adaptation, though it never made it to the silver screen. Starting November, Dark Horse Comics will release a series based on Gibson’s screenplay and it will be adapted by Johnnie Christmas, who will also be looking at the art. Fox had approached Gibson back in the 80s to write a script for Alien 3, hoping that he’d give it the cyberpunk vision of the future. But Gibson turned it around and gave a Cold War twist. As a result, the script was dumped and the movie never happened.

The action-packed script takes place after the events of Aliens. Ripley, hicks, Newt and Bishop are seemingly captured by a group known as the Union of Progressive People. They are taken to a space station called Anchorpoint. Once it was discovered that the UPP is running a secret arms race and working on an army full of xenomorphs, the station is destroyed.

Producers of the film were not happy with the Cold War setting. Gibson didn’t get the time to re-write the script again and the project changed hands to a variety of writers, reports The Verge. The original script has been circulating around the internet for ages, according to the report, indicating that fans of the series may not be surprised by the contents.