Winnie-the-Pooh’s original Hundred Acre Wood map auctioned at a record amount

The original painting of Winnie-the-Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood map has set a world record for a book illustration at an auction. The map, painted by artist EH Shepard, was sold at a whopping £430,000. Made in 1926, the sketch was privately owned and was not seen in public for 50 years, as per reports, and the auction house described it as “possibly the most famous map in children’s literature”.

#AuctionRecord: The original drawing of Winnie-the-Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood sells for £430,000 to set new record for any book illustration sold at auction. #SothebysBooks pic.twitter.com/ppHAIAp2qY — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) July 10, 2018

The map is full of spelling mistakes and has terms such as ‘nice for picnicks’ and ‘100 aker wood’. It also has a line that says “Drawn by Me and Mr Shepard helpd”. Sotheby’s, the auction house in London where the painting was sold, estimated the value between £100,000 and £150,000, reports The Guardian.

The famous map played a role in the film Winnie-the-Pooh and the Honey Tree, where it was shown in an animated form in the film’s opening scenes. Besides showing the woodlands, EH Shepard’s map also shows some of the characters such as Eeyore, Winnie-the-Pooh and Christopher Robin.

In the original book, the map appears on the inside cover, and was supposed to be drawn by Christopher Robin, one of main characters in the story and Pooh’s best friend. According to CNN, the Hundred Acre Wood was inspired by the Ashdown Forest which is located in the south of London.

Winnie-the-Pooh, also known as Pooh Bear is a fictional character created by AA Milne. Milne worked with Shepard to create four books on the bear.