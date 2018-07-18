Wiz Khalifa defends racist lyrics despite criticism

Hollywood rapper Wiz Khalifa’s new song Hot Now is attracting criticism, especially by the Korean audience, for a racist line in the lyrics. The line ‘Smoke got my eyes lookin’ Korean’ sparked controversy when a lot of Koreans termed it a racist remark. But the issue didn’t seem to bother the rapper star who instead asked his detractors to ‘chill out’.

"And I also say I smoke like a Jamaican,” Page Six quoted Khalifa as saying. "And I also say I live like a white man. So chill out. I'm not a racist. I love all races,” he added.

When questioned whether or not he felt the need to apologize to Koreans, the rapper went on to say that he had nothing to be sorry about. “No,” he said. “I have Korean friends that are not offended. I don't know those people who are saying that."

Hot Now is a part of the rapper’s latest album Rolling Papers 2, released on June 12.

Khalifa shot to fame after his March 2015 release See You Again from the film Furious 7 which was ranked number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 non-consecutive weeks.