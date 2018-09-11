Wizards of Waverly Place actor David Henrie suffers an arrest

You might remember David Henrie aka Justin Russo, from Wizards of Waverly Place. It turns out that the actor was recently in trouble for bringing in a loaded handgun at the Los Angeles International airport, reports say. According to Variety, the handgun was discovered by TSA officers checking his luggage.

A public information officer told the outlet that Henrie was arrested around 9:05 am on September 10, at terminal 2 of the airport. After being booked into the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division Jail, he was released with a court hearing. Reports said that Henrie was carrying an M&P Shield 9mm pistol.

Wizards of Waverly Place

The actor posted a statement through his social media account, apologising to his fans for the incident. He said that his carrying the weapon was ‘unintentional’ and that he is a legal owner of it. The Gun was registered under his name, say reports.

Actor David Henrie arrives at the premiere of "Kick-Ass" in Hollywood, California on April 13, 2010. AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS

Henrie became popular thanks to his work on the sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, where he starred beside Selena Gomez, who was his sister on-screen. Besides the Disney Channel show, he has also made cameo appearances in a couple of other TV shows such as House, How I Met Your Mother, and Arrested Development.