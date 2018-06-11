Woah! Disneyland Paris opens Avengers-themed season

Hot on the heels of the announcement of a $2.5 billion park expansion that will feature Marvel superheroes, Disneyland Paris launched the first Avengers-themed season on Saturday. According to AP, Disneyland had an official opening of the season on Saturday night which had the attendance of movie and sports stars, including French Olympians Teddy Riner and Camille Lacourt. Helicopters, concept cars and SWAT teams were the highlights of the launch.

"We are delighted to have the Avengers assemble in Disneyland Paris for the first time ever," Euro Disney President Catherine Powell said. "They're here to delight thrill and surprise you with incredible action and amazing special effects."

Not just this. Your favourite superheroes Spiderman, the Hulk, Ironman, Thor, Captain America and other Marvel characters also took the stage for several shows. Doesn’t the thought of catching all the superheroes live thrill you? Here’s someone’s reaction post experiencing the night.

"It's really spectacular," said The Beach actress Virginie Ledoyen, who watched the action.

The expansion of the park in Paris was unveiled earlier this year following a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Disney Chairman Robert Iger. The park includes three new areas based on Marvel superheroes as well as the Frozen and Star Wars franchises, and will be rolled out in phases in the beginning of 2020.

Speaking about the same, analyst Daniel Ives said in an interview, "The massive Marvel collaboration and $2 billion plus investment speaks to Disney's positive view for the future of this all-important European asset as it further drives mindshare among consumers.”

"While Disneyland Paris has seen its shares of speed bumps from an attendance perspective post-recession and Paris attacks, its appears to be on a healthy trajectory," he added.