Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot confirms film’s wrap, all set for 2020 release

Its good news for all the Wonder Woman/ Gal Gadot fans as one of the most awaited sequel film’s shoot has finally come to an end. The sequel to the 2017 release Wonder Woman, which was a massive hit, has been in the making since very long and finally, the shooting of the same has been finished. Now, the film will move to the post-production stage and will release in 2020. Reportedly earning over $800 million at the box office, Gal Gadot is one of the most loved DC characters globally.
Taking to Instagram, Gal shared pictures from the sets and thanked the captain of the ship director Patty Jenkins and the 1000 crew members with whose help the film’s shooting was possible. Gal also threw some light on the efforts which went behind into the making of the film and informed that it was shot in four different location and in three different countries. Gal also said that journey was demanding and challenging. However, all came and did their very best in every take, every day, going all out there and that she is proud of it.
View this post on Instagram
We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special.. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I'm so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie. Couldn't ask for better partners on this.. I'm so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves .. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our AMAZINGly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you! Honestly.. Words cannot describe this experience.. This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I’m so proud... Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day. I'm so happy and excited, can't wait to share it with you in 2020! ❤️ Gal
A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on
Earlier this year in June, Gal took to Instagram and informed that the film hit the floor and six months down the line the film’s shoot has finally come to an end.
View this post on Instagram
She's back... 🙅🏻♀️ #WW84
A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on
While shooting for the film in July, the actress paid a surprise visit in her Wonder Woman avatar to a hospital. The patients were all smiles to have the 33-year-old Hollywood star visit them.
Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated to release on June 5, 2020 exactly three years form the release of Wonder Woman. The film apart from Gal also stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Chris Pine (somehow returning as Steve Trevor).