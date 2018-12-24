Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot confirms film’s wrap, all set for 2020 release

Its good news for all the Wonder Woman/ Gal Gadot fans as one of the most awaited sequel film’s shoot has finally come to an end. The sequel to the 2017 release Wonder Woman, which was a massive hit, has been in the making since very long and finally, the shooting of the same has been finished. Now, the film will move to the post-production stage and will release in 2020. Reportedly earning over $800 million at the box office, Gal Gadot is one of the most loved DC characters globally.

Taking to Instagram, Gal shared pictures from the sets and thanked the captain of the ship director Patty Jenkins and the 1000 crew members with whose help the film’s shooting was possible. Gal also threw some light on the efforts which went behind into the making of the film and informed that it was shot in four different location and in three different countries. Gal also said that journey was demanding and challenging. However, all came and did their very best in every take, every day, going all out there and that she is proud of it.

Earlier this year in June, Gal took to Instagram and informed that the film hit the floor and six months down the line the film’s shoot has finally come to an end.

View this post on Instagram She's back... 🙅🏻‍♀️ #WW84 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jun 16, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

While shooting for the film in July, the actress paid a surprise visit in her Wonder Woman avatar to a hospital. The patients were all smiles to have the 33-year-old Hollywood star visit them.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated to release on June 5, 2020 exactly three years form the release of Wonder Woman. The film apart from Gal also stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Chris Pine (somehow returning as Steve Trevor).