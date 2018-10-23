Wonder Woman 1984 pushed by 7 months due to ‘changing landscape’

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman that released in the summer of 2017, amassed huge praises. The audience is doubly excited for the second part, but it seems like, they will have to wait a little longer. The makers have officially announced the new release date and instead of November 1, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 will release on June 5, 2020.

Gal Gadot shared the exciting news on social media and Warner Bros’s President of domestic distribution released a statement saying, “We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.”

Clearly, WB is looking at reprising the super success of the first part which released on the same weekend in 2017. Wonder Woman did thunderous business with the box office, raking in a solid $103.2 million in the domestic market and ultimately wrapped up its worldwide total at $821.8 million. The makers will look to piggy-back on its success and have chosen a rather safe release date. The movies releasing around Wonder Woman are Godzilla Vs Kong on May 22 and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick on June 26.

Universal’s Red Notice that stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot may likely move ahead as the more popular Gadot movie enters the scene.