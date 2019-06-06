Bollywood

Bharat: This Salman Khan film will see an average box office collection, predicts Ganesha 

Bollywood

Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film calls for insane madness at Gaiety Galaxy, watch video

  3. Hollywood
Read More
back
batmanChris PineDCDiana PrinceGal Gadothollywoodjustice leaguepatty jenkinssupermanWonder WomanWonder Woman 1984
nextPride Month: Chris Evans lashes out at homophobic groups staging a ‘Straight Pride’ march

within