Stop what you are doing - the official poster for Wonder Woman 1984 is out and it is everything. The new poster was announced by director Patty Jenkins on Wednesday, 5th June - an entire year before the film is scheduled to be released! The poster is loud and colourful, featuring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince in a new golden armour (which looks similar to the armour their rival Marvel's super-villain Thanos wore, by the way!). All the signature Wonder Woman characteristics are gone, the suit, the tiara, the Lasso of Truth. But the entire vibe of the poster depicts a version of Diana that is stronger and smarter.

The poster looks like a rainbow flag that is reflecting off of her golden armour. Half of Diana's face is shot in green light. The background is designed in a way that the strokes make W formations. Diana's clenched fists are an ode to the magical bracelets which are her recognizable weapons.

Have a look at the iconic poster :

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full-- But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

Director Patty Jenkins, who directed the first Wonder Woman film that was released in 2017, announced on Twitter last Wednesday that Warner Bro's studio will not have a Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic Con. The Hall H is a signature platform for the studio to make announcements for all its movies, TV shows and comics. A lot of DC blockbusters have been hyped through the Hall H panel, including Aquaman, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman etc. In a way, the poster announcement was made as a way to compensate for the fans who wait every year for the DC slate at San Diego Comic Con. However, the fans absolutely loved the new poster and posted amazing reactions on Twitter :

Gal Gadot also retweeted Patty Jenkin's post for her fans .

