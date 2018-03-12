Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig in talks to play villain

Hollywood actor Kristen Wiig is reportedly in negotiations with Warner Bros and DC Entertainment to star in Wonder Woman 2. The 44-year-old actor has come out as the favourite to play the role of Cheetah, a character known to have superhuman strength and agility, reported Variety. Wiig is popularly known for films such as Bridemaids, Ridley Scott’s The Martian and an all-female reboot of the Ghostbusters, which also starred Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

Actor Gal Gadot from Wonder Woman will once again play the titular role and director Patty Jenkins will be directing the project. According to rumours, the sequel is planned to be set in the 1980s against the backdrop of the Cold War, though plot details have not been announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wiig is in early talks to play the role of an antagonist to Diana Prince’s character, played by Gal Gadot. In the comics, Cheetah, also known as Dr Barbara Minerva, is a British archaeologist who receives the powers of an ancient cheetah god, when things go haywire during an expedition. After becoming obsessed with the lasso of truth, she crosses paths with Wonder Woman.

According to reports, Warner Bros still has the option for Chris Pine, who played the love interest, Steve Trevor. Wonder Woman was released in June last year and has raked in north of USD 821 million at the worldwide box office.