Wonder Woman Gal Gadot visits a children’s hospital in her superhero costume!

Not just on the big screen, this lady is a superhero off it too. We’re referring to our Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot who, in her superhero costume, visited a children’s hospital in Falls Church, Virginia. It’s darn sweet of the actress who seems pretty comfortable as Diana Prince to bring a smile on the faces of the little ones, who were of course delighted to meet their favourite superhero, live!

Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff 😉 #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf — Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018

The unplanned visit to the hospital surely evoked a beautiful response from the children and the staff, as is evident from the pictures. The actress took time off from the shooting of Wonder Woman 1984 to spend time with the kids. Speaking of the movie, the details have been strictly kept under wraps for now. There has been a confirmation that the sequel will be helmed by Jenkins, who is earning a $9 million paycheck for her work. The screenplay is being developed by Dave Callaham along with Jenkins and Geoff Johns.

This movie will explore the journey of Diana Prince as she is pitted against a new opponent this time, who goes by the name of Cheetah. Gadot reprises her titular role of Diana Prince, while Pine is back as Steve Trevor and Kristen Wiig makes her debut as Barbara Minerva aka Cheetah.