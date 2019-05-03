  3. Hollywood
Woody Allen finding it hard to sell his memoir

Oscar-winning US director Woody Allen who has faced widespread industry scorn over lingering accusations that he molested his adopted daughter is having trouble finding a book deal for his memoir.

