Woody Allen: I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement

Woody Allen broke his silence on the molestation allegations from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. He expressed his frustration and spoke in his defense in an interview, once again denying the allegations. He spoke of having a good rapport with every actress he has ever worked with and brought up the #MeToo movement, saying that he should instead be the face of the movement.

"It's funny, I should be the poster boy for the #Metoo movement because I've worked in movies for 50 years, I've worked with hundreds of actresses...and not a single one, big ones, famous ones, have ever, ever, suggested any kind of impropriety at all," he told AP News.

"I'm in principle, and in spirit, completely in favor of their bringing to justice genuine harassers. Now, if innocent ones get swept up in there, that's very sad for the person, it's unjust, but otherwise, I think it's a very good thing to expose harassment," he added.

The issue dates back to 2014 when Farrow, Allen's daughter claimed that Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was 7-years-old. Allen was investigated for the incident, but he was not charged. Farrow previously questioned why the #MeToo movement hasn't ensnarled Allen.

Earlier this year, Mira Sorvino published a public apology to Farrow for "turning a blind eye" to her accusations against Allen. She also vowed never to work with him again. Sorvino starred in Allen’s 1995 released Mighty Aphrodite.

Other actors have also distanced themselves from Allen, voicing about the future of the prolific filmmaker in an industry sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct in the midst of a #MeToo reckoning.

"What bothers me is that I get linked in with them," Allen said adding that, "People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse, and abuse, and abuse, and I, who was only accused by one woman, in a child custody case, which was looked at, and proven to be untrue, I get lumped in with these people."