WTF! Did internet sensation Kim Kardashian just copy Rihanna's 2014 MET Gala look?

It's known to be the Oscars of style and is one of the biggest nights in fashion. Attracting some of the most high profile names in the industry; models, designers and TV personalities; CFDA Fashion Awards was held on Monday for the stars to show off their style credentials as they arrived at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. And looking flawless and alluring as ever, Kim Kardashian, who was honoured with the Fashion Influencer award, arrived in a cream crop top and long skirt by Rick Owens which showed off her taut tummy. While Kim really looked HOT, but we did notice that her outfit looked somewhat similar to Rihana’s 2014 MET gala Stella McCartney look.

Also, we do have an opinion that Rihanna’s outfit was much more on the classier side. So, the singer is a sure cut winner here, sorry Kim!

Well, the Instagramers have a divided opinion on this though. A fashion account on Instagram posted a photo comparing Kim's and Rihanna's look and immediately after it, their fans started taking sides. Have a look:

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star was given an inaugural Influencer Award for her role in democratising fashion, taste and body shape. While receiving the award Kim said, "I am kind of shocked that I am winning a fashion award when I am naked most of the time. But this is seriously such an honour, so thank you to the CFDA for this award. Watch the video:

“I am surprised that I am winning a fashion award when I am naked most of the time” 😂@KimKardashian collects her @cfda influencer award #cfdaawards #cfda #kimkardashian pic.twitter.com/UMiKa0Pfa2 — Samantha Barry (@samanthabarry) June 5, 2018

In June 2017, Kim Kardashian launched her beauty and cosmetics line with the name KKW beauty.