Dark Phoenix is an upcoming movie from the infamous X-Men franchise. The film has been directed by Simon Kinberg who is known for movies like Deadpool, X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Men: Days of Future Past and Fantastic Four, to name a few. This amazing film is set to release on the 5th of June 2019!

The X-Men series has had an incredible reception over the years. What makes this segment all the more special is the fact that it stars Sophie Turner in the lead. She will be playing the younger version of Jean Grey, who is known to have both telepathic and telekinetic powers. Sophie Turner is literally the talk of the town these days for numerous reasons. And they’re all good reasons! She was part of the biggest tv show in the history of everything awesome. To top that, she even got married to her beau, Joe Jonas, the #handsomest of the Jonas brothers this year. In short, she has been on a roll.

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer has already garnered a ton of appreciation. They say Dark Pheonix is the most intense and emotional movie in the X-Men franchise. It will be interesting to see the dark side of the otherwise sweet Jean Grey. The film has an incredible ensemble of actors. We cannot wait for the movie to be out!

Astrological Observations:

Movie’s fate in America

Dark Phoenix is set to be released when the Cancer Ascendant will be on the rise. Ruler of the Ascendant Moon is positioned therein. This position leads to grand openings in many locations and is likely to be applauded by the audience in general. There is also a probability that the film critics may acknowledge the direction and the use of technology in the making of this film.

Mars, Mercury, and Rahu are positioned in the 12th house. Hence the movie will do well in America and other countries as well. Exalted Saturn along with malefic Ketu is stationed in the sixth house. It indicates that amid some adversity, a lot of hard work went into making this film. Ruler of the second house, linked with finance, is positioned in the eleventh house, linked with gain along with the ruler thereof Venus. It indicates that the movie will make good profits.

Performance of the Star Cast