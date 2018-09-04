Hollywood xXx 4: Deepika Padukone confirmed for another adventure! Darshana Devi September 04 2018, 12.44 pm September 04 2018, 12.44 pm

Vin Diesel is all set with xXx 4, the fourth instalment of the xXx franchise. Earlier, the director of the third instalment xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, D.J. Caruso, had raised our curiosity by expressing his desire to make xXx 4 with a Bollywood song, saying that he was considering Deepika’s hit number Lungi Dance for the same. Though nothing was confirmed over this up till now. And while if you have been wondering if Deepika is returning to the series, here’s a good news! Her character Serena Unger will be back for another adventure in the next instalment.

Recently, Caruso took to Twitter to welcome Chinese singer Roy Wang to xXx family, announcing that the latter has come onboard for The Return Of Xander Cage sequel. Indian fans here took up the opportunity to ask if Deepika will star in the sequel or not. The director was quick to reply ‘Yes’, further revealing that the ‘script is being scheduled’. The film is expected to go on floors in January 2019.

Deepika’s Hollywood debut, xXX: Return Of Xander Cage also starred Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Samuel L Jackson and Tony Jaa.

Coming to Bollywood, Deepika last starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat and essayed the character of Rani Padmini of Chittorgarh. On the personal front, speculations are rife that the actor is planning to tie the knot with beau Ranveer Singh this November.